Pumpkin Supreme Recipe

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup chopped pecans

1 8 oz. cream cheese

1 big container cool whip

3/4 cup milk

2 small boxes of instant vanilla pudding

1 regular sized can of pumpkin

dash of cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Mix graham cracker crumbs and 1 cup of the sugar in with the butter.

2. Press this mixture into a 9 x 12 Pyrex dish, so that this becomes the crust.

3. Combine eggs with the 3/4 cup of sugar and cream cheese.

4. Mix until fluffy.

5. Spread over crust.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

7. When completely cool (can even refrigerate overnight), go on to next step.

8. Mix 3/4 cup milk with two boxes of instant vanilla pudding.

9. Add pumpkin

10. Fold in one cup of cool whip.

11. Spread over cooled cream cheese mixture

12. Cover with remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle nuts on top. Place a dollop of whipped cream on top or layer the entire top with whipped cream, sprinkled cinnamon and pecans. Up to you.

