Hamilton HS posts job opening for football coach

Hamilton HS posts job opening for football coachPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
UPDATE
1 child dead, another critical after dump truck, SUV collide in Phoenix
1 child dead, another critical after dump truck, SUV collide in Phoenix
One child is dead and another one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
One child is dead and another one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
Man finally meets 86-year-old woman he befriended on ‘Words With Friends’
Man finally meets 86-year-old woman he befriended on ‘Words With Friends’
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
Teen stabbed, set on fire by man she met on Facebook: Police
Teen stabbed, set on fire by man she met on Facebook: Police
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.More >
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.More >
Hamilton High School hazing caseMore>>
-
Hamilton HS posts job opening for football coach
Hamilton HS posts job opening for football coach
The Hamilton High School football program is officially looking for a new coach as it tries to move on from the hazing scandal.More >
The Hamilton High School football program is officially looking for a new coach as it tries to move on from the hazing scandal.More >
Police say officials at Hamilton High didn't report abuse
Police say officials at Hamilton High didn't report abuse
Police have recommended charges against the principal, athletic director and head coach at a prominent Arizona high school, saying they knew about allegations of abuse involving the football team but failed to alert authorities.More >
Police have recommended charges against the principal, athletic director and head coach at a prominent Arizona high school, saying they knew about allegations of abuse involving the football team but failed to alert authorities.More >
Chandler PD releases interview reports in Hamilton High hazing case
Chandler PD releases interview reports in Hamilton High hazing case
New questions are coming to light about what some students say they endured in the Hamilton High football program and what staff knew -- and when.More >
New questions are coming to light about what some students say they endured in the Hamilton High football program and what staff knew -- and when.More >
Charges resolved against one Hamilton High suspect
Charges resolved against one Hamilton High suspect
Arizona’s Family has confirmed that one of the suspects charged in the sexual assault investigation involving the Hamilton High School football program has resolved the case against him.More >
Arizona’s Family has confirmed that one of the suspects charged in the sexual assault investigation involving the Hamilton High School football program has resolved the case against him.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
A suspect stole a woman's purse and then goes to the victim's home where he stole a pickup truck in Surprise. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Police said a suspect was arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Glendale on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >