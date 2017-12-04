Hamilton HS posts job opening for football coach

Principal Ken James could face charges in connection to what he did and didn't know about the hazing allegations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Hamilton High School football program is officially looking for a new coach as it tries to move on from the hazing scandal.

Dick Baniszewski, who was the interim coach during the 2017 season, will focus on his position as assistant principal at Hamilton High, the Chandler Unified School District said.

The school posted the position and notified the former coach, Steve Belles, that he won't be back with the school, according to the district. He's been assigned to a district position.

Job Title: Coach Football Varsity Head Location: Hamilton High School

Posted: 12/4/2017 Closing: 12/22/2017

Salary Range: $3,438.00 - $4,341.00 Job Summary: The ideal candidate will possess successful experience coaching football at the high school level and/or have been a competitive football player, flexible schedule and excellent communication skills. A valid teaching certificate and fingerprint clearance card is required. Applicants should attach a letter of interest or athletic resume outlining experience to the application.

The job opening announcement comes days after police documents revealed Belles and other administrators knew about sexual assaults that occurred in the locker room as early as the 2015-2016 football season. Police said he addressed the acts in the fall of 2016 and January of 2017 but never reported the incidents to the administration, parents or the police.

The documents also say that principal Ken James and athletic director Shawn Rustad head about the allegations in January of 2017, spoke to at least four students, but never told the parents or police.

All three were reassigned to work in other district-related duties in September, months after the allegations first came to light. Chandler police have recommended criminal charges, but none of them have been charged.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office brought charges against four former Hamilton football players in connection with sexual hazing that reportedly took place in the locker room. One 15-year-old and two 16-year-old suspects were charged as juveniles while one 17-year-old suspect was charged as an adult. The case that is resolved involves one of the cases filed in juvenile court.

The 17-year-old who was charged as an adult is Nathaniel Thomas. He faces charges of child molestation, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

