TECH NEWS: Cellphone Addiction

adolescents are the most vulnerable age group to develop cell phone and digital addictions.

If you stop and look around, you’ll likely see people walking around basically in a trance.

It's almost like a cellphone zombie apocalypse and most of us realize that.

“I need it, it's like a safety blanket, I need it,” said Grand Canyon University student Rachel Farkas.

"Yeah, I definitely rely on it," college student Arif Itman admits he depends on his cellphone.

It sounds almost like an "addiction," doesn't it? Well, it very well could be. In fact, more experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.

“A process addiction is based on a pattern of behavior that's centered around an activity, a device, an interaction with other people through a video game or maybe through social media,” said Dr. Daniel Kaufmann.

Dr. Kaufmann is a psychology professor at Grand Canyon University and says while cellphones and technology can be great, they can also create a pattern of negative behavior.

“This is why cellphones can have, in some cases, a negative impact on workplace performance or academic performance because the person in their own head, cannot press pause on their desire to see what updates they're getting,” he said.l

Kaufmann says there's a reason people need to have their eyes glued to their phones.

“Our brain is programmed to record that activity, remember how it felt to succeed in it and then when we decide to do it again we're really trying to succeed again and get that same release in our brain of dopamine or any positive feeling chemical reward,” he said.

And this so-called "chemical reward" feeds that addiction.

“When you do something on social media and someone likes it or shares it or re-tweets it, that's sort of like a psychological pat on the back,” Kaufmann said.

College students 3 On Your Side talked with, admit their attachment to their phones.

“It shouldn't, but it means everything! Like, this is my communication, this is how I do everything,” said Farkas.

And, then, there are people like Daniel Camacho.

“I just felt like so empty, and so closed off from the world and it was a big transition that I had to make,” said Camacho.

Camacho says he didn't realize he was addicted to his smartphone until it broke and he says he had to re-think how to live without it.

“I’m starting to see the world a lot differently without my phone. I'm actually focusing on school a lot more. I'm actually engaging with my classmates, talking to people around me," said Camacho.

While Camacho says living without a smartphone has changed him, others acknowledge they have a problem but are OK with it.

“I am one of those people, first step of addiction is admitting you have a problem,” said Farkas.

By the way, adolescents are the most vulnerable age group to develop cell phone and digital addictions. Experts recommend limiting and monitoring exposure.

