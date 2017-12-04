3 On Your Side

TECH NEWS: Cellphone Addiction

Posted: Updated:
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real. (Source: 3TV) More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real. (Source: 3TV)
Dr. Kaufmann is a psychology professor at Grand Canyon University and says while cellphones and technology can be great, they can also create a pattern of negative behavior. (Source: 3TV) Dr. Kaufmann is a psychology professor at Grand Canyon University and says while cellphones and technology can be great, they can also create a pattern of negative behavior. (Source: 3TV)
Kaufmann says there's a reason people need to have their eyes glued to their phones. (Source: 3TV) Kaufmann says there's a reason people need to have their eyes glued to their phones. (Source: 3TV)
adolescents are the most vulnerable age group to develop cell phone and digital addictions. (Source: 3TV) adolescents are the most vulnerable age group to develop cell phone and digital addictions. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

If you stop and look around, you’ll likely see people walking around basically in a trance.

It's almost like a cellphone zombie apocalypse and most of us realize that.

“I need it, it's like a safety blanket, I need it,” said Grand Canyon University student Rachel Farkas.

"Yeah, I definitely rely on it," college student Arif Itman admits he depends on his cellphone. 

It sounds almost like an "addiction," doesn't it? Well, it very well could be. In fact, more experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.

“A process addiction is based on a pattern of behavior that's centered around an activity, a device, an interaction with other people through a video game or maybe through social media,” said Dr. Daniel Kaufmann. 

Dr. Kaufmann is a psychology professor at Grand Canyon University and says while cellphones and technology can be great, they can also create a pattern of negative behavior.

“This is why cellphones can have, in some cases, a negative impact on workplace performance or academic performance because the person in their own head, cannot press pause on their desire to see what updates they're getting,” he said.l

Kaufmann says there's a reason people need to have their eyes glued to their phones.

“Our brain is programmed to record that activity, remember how it felt to succeed in it and then when we decide to do it again we're really trying to succeed again and get that same release in our brain of dopamine or any positive feeling chemical reward,” he said.

And this so-called "chemical reward" feeds that addiction.

“When you do something on social media and someone likes it or shares it or re-tweets it, that's sort of like a psychological pat on the back,” Kaufmann said. 

College students 3 On Your Side talked with, admit their attachment to their phones.

“It shouldn't, but it means everything! Like, this is my communication, this is how I do everything,” said Farkas.

And, then, there are people like Daniel Camacho.

“I just felt like so empty, and so closed off from the world and it was a big transition that I had to make,” said Camacho.

Camacho says he didn't realize he was addicted to his smartphone until it broke and he says he had to re-think how to live without it.

“I’m starting to see the world a lot differently without my phone. I'm actually focusing on school a lot more. I'm actually engaging with my classmates, talking to people around me," said Camacho.

While Camacho says living without a smartphone has changed him, others acknowledge they have a problem but are OK with it.

“I am one of those people, first step of addiction is admitting you have a problem,” said Farkas.

By the way, adolescents are the most vulnerable age group to develop cell phone and digital addictions. Experts recommend limiting and monitoring exposure.  

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

LiAna EnriquezLiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.

Click to learn more about LiAna.

LiAna Enriquez

She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.

In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.

Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .

Hide bio

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side