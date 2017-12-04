The 103-day dry streak is concerning

Water planners are beginning to get a little bit concerned about the lack of snow we’ve seen so far around the U.S. in the snowfall season.

Roughly 15 percent of the contiguous 48 states has any snow at all. Most of that is in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies.

In Arizona, the snowpack information is quite stunning. There is none according to the National Weather Service.

Well, there is a bit of man-made snow at Snowbowl, but that doesn’t count. And right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any snow for at least the next two weeks. And unless we get a big change in the La Niña Weather pattern, we may not see a major snow this month.The update 30-day outlook for the rest of December does not bring much hope. There’s a strong signal for much warmer than normal temperatures and a fairly strong signal we’ll stay dry.

And when you stretch that out over three months through February, things seem a bit bleak. For us, the winter should be warm and dry. And that means we may have to deal with more air pollution issues than most winters.

We’re told that even if we have a very dry winter, our reservoirs have enough water for 2018. But we always wonder just how long that will be if we start to return to severe drought in Arizona.

