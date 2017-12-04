The 103-day dry streak is concerningPosted: Updated:
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
