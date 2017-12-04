FAST FACTS: New ASU Sun Devils football coach Herm Edwards

Name: Herman “Herm” Edwards Jr.

Birthday: April 27, 1954 (age 63)

Introduced as Arizona State's head coach: Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Interesting tidbit: In May 2003 while coaching the New York Jets, Edwards was on the cover of Sports Illustrated's "101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports" issue. He was No. 60.

"With his impassioned intensity and back-to-back playoff appearances, he has won over Jets fans and the media," the magazine reads. "In 2001 Edwards became the first alumnus of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship program to land a top job."

College playing history:

University of California Berkeley, 1972 and 1974

Monterey Peninsula College, 1973

San Diego State, 1975

Pro playing history:

Philadelphia Eagles, 1977-1985, including Super Bowl XV (The Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10)

Edwards was active for 135 consecutive regular season games during his nine seasons with the Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, 1986

Career highlight: “The Miracle in the Meadowlands,” aka “The Fumble” if you’re a New York fan

Nov. 19, 1978 – The Eagles were down by 5 against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands. The final seconds of the game were ticking down and the Eagles had no time-outs.

On a play call from Offensive Coordinate Bob Gibson, Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik tried to repeat a previous play, and hand off the ball rather than taking a knee and running down the clock.

On TV, the credits were already rolling.

“When the ball was hiked, I saw it being bobbled from Joe right away,” Edwards said in an interview years later.

The bobbled ball came loose.

Edwards scooped it up on a bounce and it and took it 26 yards for a touchdown, giving his Eagles a 19-17 win.

“It just felt like everything was in slow motion,” Edwards recalled.

“I don’t believe it! I don’t believe it! I do not believe what has occurred here, ladies and gentlemen,” radio announce Merrill Reese said as the Eagles celebrated on the field.

The effects of that play were seen quickly throughout the NFL as winning teams started to change the way they handled the ball.

Coaching history:

San Jose University defensive assistant, 1987-1989

Kansas City Chiefs NFL scout and defensive backs coach, 1990-1995

Tampa Bay Bucaneers defensive backs and assistant head coach, 1996-2000

New York Jets head coach, 2001-2005 (Regular season: 39-41 | Postseason: 2-3)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach, 2006-2009 (Regular season: 15-33 | Postseason: 0-1)

Overall head coaching record:

Regular season: 54-74

Postseason: 2-4

After the Kansas City Chief Fired him on Jan. 23, 2009, Edwards became an analyst for EPSN's "NFL Live."

