Full circle at Arizona's Family

It was a cloudy weekday afternoon in 2005 when Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman asked me to go along with him to test a new piece of weather equipment in the field. I had only been at 3TV a few months, and although this seemed strange, I went along.

I followed Royal in my own vehicle and we drove to the base of Piestewa Peak. When we arrived, he sped off and I looked up to see Mark, my boyfriend of the past five years, standing there with roses and a ring.

I still laugh about Mark asking Royal to help with this engagement plan, even though he’d never met him.

Mark and I celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary this weekend.

We met in Medford, OR in 2000. Both of us were fresh out of college and had each moved to the small town to start our broadcasting careers at the same CBS affiliate.

He was the weekend sports anchor and I was the morning news anchor -- with large hair and shoulder pads.

We started dating and after a year, he moved to Spokane, WA to work at a bigger station in a bigger market. I followed him there a year later.

Soon after, I interviewed for the job at 3TV in Phoenix and he followed me to the Valley a full year after that.

It took some time, but we both ended up finally in the same market, both doing jobs we loved, and have been fortunate to stay in the Valley now 12 years.

Funny enough, when Meredith Corp, which owns CBS5, bought 3TV a few years ago, we ended up working at the same company again. Back where we started, across the newsroom from each other. In this case, we really are Arizona’s Family.

Here’s to another 11 years!

