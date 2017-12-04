Herm Edwards enthusiastically takes the reins at Arizona State

Herm Edwards enthusiastically takes the reins at Arizona StatePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
2 children, woman injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
2 children, woman injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Three people including two children are hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Three people including two children are hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Man finally meets 86-year-old woman he befriended on ‘Words With Friends’
Man finally meets 86-year-old woman he befriended on ‘Words With Friends’
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
Couple diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of each other
Couple diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of each other
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on Phoenix curb
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on Phoenix curb
A vehicle lost control and jumped a Phoenix curb, striking a man and leaving him in critical condition at a hospital, according to authorities.More >
A vehicle lost control and jumped a Phoenix curb, striking a man and leaving him in critical condition at a hospital, according to authorities.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
A suspect stole a woman's purse and then goes to the victim's home where he stole a pickup truck in Surprise. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
VIDEO: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto car in Phoenix
VIDEO: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto car in Phoenix
A man accidentally shot himself after hanging onto a car in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.More >
A man accidentally shot himself after hanging onto a car in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.More >