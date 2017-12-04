Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix-area and other places. The best part is these are all free of charge and family friendly. If you have a dazzling light display in your neighborhood, we would love to hear about it!

Moon Valley Dancing Santas

For the last five years now, a neighborhood near Central and Thunderbird avenues a local family has donned their red Santa suits and shake the booties. The Wagner family says the neighborhood already had a tradition of families parading through to check out holiday light displays and when they set up their own display, one thing led to another.

"Somehow we got started with music and one Santa and now we've got 12 Santas so now we can't stop," said Mike Wagner.

The exact address is 578 W. Tam Oshanter Drive, Phoenix, Arizona 85023

Candy Cane Lane

This is the 10th anniversary of Candy Cane Lane. Nightly starting at 5 p.m. two blocks of Pinchot Avenue between 26th and 28th streets in Phoenix are decorated with different kinds of candy cane-shaped light displays. https://www.facebook.com/CandyCaneLaneMoonValley/

56th Street Holiday House

This incredible house is located at 56th Street and Michelle Drive and they go all out every year for the holidays! Most weekends they have a stand where spectators can buy hot cocoa for one dollar.

Christmas on Comstock

An amazing display located near Elliot and Higley roads benefits that Make-A-Wish Foundation and has even won ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight for the most impressive holiday light display across the nation. This display runs through December 31st. For hours and traffic flow map, check them out on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasOnComstock/

Natal Circle Holiday Lights

Situated on a Cul-de-sac on Natal Circle just east of Cherry in Mesa, Arizona, this neighborhood display includes 14 homes decked out in hundreds of thousands of lights and backyard nativity scenes. This amazing display goes until Christmas Eve from dusk until around 9:30 p.m. The exact address 654 W. Natal Circle, Mesa, Arizona 85210

Christmas on Milky Way

With over 100,000 computer animated Christmas lights set to music, this house is simply dazzling. The exact address is 4606 W. Milky Way, Chandler, Arizona 85226. The display can be seen nightly from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and runs through January 1st. https://www.facebook.com/pg/ChristmasonMilkyWay/about/?ref=page_internal

Santa’s Runway Lights

Even though it’s one townhouse, this display is quite impressive! Located at 2329 N. Recker Road, Mesa, Arizona 85215, this stunning display includes snow, 50,000 lights and lots of figurines.

63rd Avenue Holiday Light Display

This dazzling display is located at 8211 S. 63rd Avenue, Laveen, Arizona 85339 and includes 300,000 lights, 400 cartoon characters and 35 lighted zoo animals. This drive or walk through event runs from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. every night through January 1st.

Heroes Tribute Christmas Light Show

A free Christmas light show to honor our nation’s heroes. Watch as around 20,000 LED Christmas dance to tribute videos that honor police, firefighters, enlisted military and veterans, 911 dispatchers and breast cancer survivors. The exact address is 1220 N. 42nd Drive, Show Low, Arizona.

Guests can listen along by tuning in on FM radio. Canned food donations are also being accepted to help the local food bank.

This ongoing event runs every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. until January 2.

https://www.facebook.com/events/130034207621411/

