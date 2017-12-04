Monday, December 4

Santa makes a big splash with underwater family photos

Give up your snowsuit and put on your swim suit, for your holiday photo this year. It's a new twist on a holiday tradition. Go over the top with your family Christmas card by going underwater with good ol Saint Nick. And, this underwater portrait with Scuba Santa also benefits a good cause, with proceeds going to the St. Mary's Food Bank.

By 20 donated cans of food, participants will receive a free scuba session.

By donating 50 cans of food, donors will get $100 off a beginner's scuba certification course or the expert program for certified divers seeking advance knowledge. This offer is valid, and the fundraiser will continue until December 24.

Saturday, December 2 & 9, 2017

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scuba Professionals of Arizona is the most modern scuba facility in Arizona and has a state-of-the-art, 13-foot deep, indoor swimming pool within our facility to use for swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving. The pool is warm and crystal clear, complete with a live video camera feed from the bottom of the pool. Our try scuba participants can have their friends and family watch them scuba diving.

For more information: www.scubaprofaz.com

Scuba Professionals of Arizona

9299 W. Olive Avenue, Suite #816, Peoria, AZ 85345

(located in the Olive Business Park)

Phone: 602-314-6650

Email: info@scubaprofaz.com

Queen of Clean: Laundry Hacks

Give each family member a socks-only mesh bag.

Buy each person in your family a simple mesh lingerie bag. Once a week or so, gather the bags, zip them up, and throw them in the washer and dryer with a normal load of laundry. When they are dry, each person gets their sock bag back and folds and puts them away. No more sorting through to figure out who the socks belong to and no mismatched pairs!

Don't fold at all.

One of my favorite laundry hacks is rolling shirts rather than folding them. It saves on space and helps to keep drawers tidier. Kids can more easily get a top view of all of their shirts rather than digging through a stack of folded clothes.

Use color-coding to get kids involved.

There's something about assigning family members a color that just helps get the job done, no matter the chore. Assign each child a colored bin and places their clean clothes inside. This way the kids grab their own laundry bin of clean clothes and are responsible for putting them away.

What gets grease out? WHITE CHALK!

Simply rub onto greasy stains and the chalk powder will absorb the grease, making the stain easily removable by the laundry detergent in the wash. It works wonders for everything from lipstick to bacon grease. So, does Baby Powder! Gently brush on some powder, sweep off the excess. Let it sit for a few minutes. Repeat until the stain is gone.

Vinegar softens and removes odor

Use it for your towels, your workout clothes, and anything else that's a little sour-smelling. Add to the rinse dispenser. Once dry, your fabrics won't smell like vinegar.

Replace your dryer sheet with a ball of aluminum foil.

Make balls out of aluminum foil and toss in the dryer. The aluminum will stop static electricity and is better than fabric softener sheets that coat your fabrics with residue, contributing to odor. Check out the $$ Store for inexpensive foil.

Prevent static cling in your clothes with a safety pin.

Simply attach a safety pin to the hem of your clothes to help discharge static and prevent them from clinging to other items, including you.

Use shaving cream on makeup smudges before washing.

Spray shaving cream over makeup stains and allow to sit for 2-3 minutes before working in. The stain should lift.

Removing long wearing lipstick from clothes:

Use coconut oil or glycerin based soap and work it in well, let it sit a few minutes, then hand wash the spot to be sure it is out before you toss in the laundry. Reapply if needed.

Taking lip gloss stains out of clothes

Do not rub, or you'll spread the mark. Simply take a clean, white cloth and moisten it with alcohol. Then, blot the lipstick/lip gloss stain, which will disappear. Another home remedy is Dawn Ultra dishwashing detergent formulated to fight grease.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

ASU football player turned country singer to perform this weekend

We met him last year at the Phoenix Open when he opened for Toby Keith, now this ASU football player turned country singer joins us again as he'll be performing this weekend. We say hello to Ryan Bexley, who has spent his career dedicating his talent to his beloved older sister who was killed in a freak snow mobile accident.

For more information: http://www.ryanbexleymusic.com/home.html

73 VW bus converted into mobile espresso business

We're getting our Monday jolt with the Espresso Express. It's the newest mobile unit on the food truck scene. Meet Hannah Ristow, also known as "Espresso Hannah" and her decked out '73 VW bus, which took four years to convert.

For more information: http://theespressoexpress.com/

The Espresso Express

Phone: 480-321-6566

Email: espressohannah@gmail.com

It's National Cookie Day: Scookie Bar

It's National Cookie Day and just in time to ramp up for the holiday baking season. The Scookie Bar joins us, but check this out, this is where the scoop meets the cookie. We're talking build your own deep-dish skillet cookies topped with ice cream, where you choose your cookie dough, ice cream flavor and toppings yourself, made-to-order. And, your Scookie can be as silly or simple as you'd like; no judgements here!

For more information: http://www.scookiebar.com/

Phone: (602) 999-2789

Email: info@scookiebar.com