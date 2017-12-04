2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Three people including two children are hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash occurred near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.

Fire officials say the crash involved a dump truck and an SUV.

Three people were injured following the crash.

Two children, ages 7 and 9, were taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

While an adult female was taken to Banner University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Phoenix fire.

At this time, 51st Avenue is closed between Elwood Street and Broadway Road.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

51st Ave & Broadway Rd for Serious Collision. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/ms7pH37rvP — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) December 4, 2017

Traffic Alert: 51st Ave CLOSED b/c of crash @ Broadway that involved a dump truck & passenger car. (view fr @chopperguyhd) #azfamily pic.twitter.com/s8dCZu1S9z — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) December 4, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.