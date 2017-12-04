Territorial Cup Trophy back on ASU's campus after win

Players were seen celebrating with a trophy after the big Saturday night win, however, that trophy is a replica. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Territorial Cup Trophy is back on the Arizona State University campus after getting a 42-30 win over the University of Arizona at Sun Devils Stadium on Nov. 25.

The real trophy, made in the 1800s, is shipped after the game because it needs to be handled with care.

The trophy was bought in an 1899 catalog for $20. That may not seem like much today but back then, it was the equivalent of about $4,000.

ASU's win boosted them up to the Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina State. While UofA's loss dropped them to the Foster Farms Bowl against Purdue.

