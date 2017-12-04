Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's songs

This following video is going to make you say "aww!"

A video showing a Arizona boy jamming to country singer George Strait's greatest hits has gone viral, all thanks to his father.

Apache County resident Uwe Curley posted the Facebook video of his son Jackson's full performance from his backyard.

Curley posted the video with the caption "Caught in his element with the ending."

So far, the video has over 10 million views and has been shared more than 200,000 times.

Jackson Curley may be a name you'll hear in the next 10 to 15 years with a new country smash hit.

He will have plenty of backyard practice until then.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.