10 tips to keep Phoenix-area pets safe during holiday season

10 tips to keep Phoenix-area pets safe during holiday seasonPosted: Updated:
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
BG couple both diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of eachother
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Kid allegedly destroys $1,300 worth of Sephora makeup
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Billy Bush to Trump: Yes, you said that
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
Arizona State hires Herm Edwards as new head football coach
ASU took an unconventional route in hiring their next head football coach.More >
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on Phoenix curb
A vehicle lost control and jumped a Phoenix curb, striking a man and leaving him in critical condition at a hospital, according to authorities.More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
10 tips to keep Phoenix-area pets safe during holiday season
The Maricopa County Animal Control and Care wants to make sure that owners are aware of the dangers that surround a pet this time of the year.More >
Phoenix Zoo breeds Mount Graham red squirrels to save them from extinction
The Phoenix Zoo is breeding Mount Graham red squirrels to save them from extinction.More >
Arizona Game and Fish Dept: $8K reward in deer poaching case
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a deer poacher.More >
Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River re-appears
A threatened snake that hasn't been seen along the lower Colorado River in a century has apparently repopulated an area south of Lake Havasu City.More >
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
A suspect stole a woman's purse and then goes to the victim's home where he stole a pickup truck in Surprise. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police looking for 4 people who attacked a student
Officers with the ASU Police Department are trying to figure out who attacked and robbed a student at a Tempe dorm. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Vigil held for victims of a murder in 2010
It's been seven years and an murder case still hasn't been solved. A community came together to remember the victims in Phoenix. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.More >