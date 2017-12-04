Border Patrol agents rescue Honduran man fleeing in river in Yuma

Border Patrol officials say agents in the Yuma area rescued a Honduran migrant from the Colorado River.

Agents from the Yuma Sector assigned to the river spotted the man Tuesday evening struggling to stay afloat.

They say the 38-year-old jumped into the water to evade capture after entering the U.S. illegally.

[RELATED: 5 arrested at Arizona border for human smuggling]

Agents reached him by boat and pulled him to safety.

He is now being held for immigration processing.

[RELATED: Officers catch woman smuggling marijuana at border]

Also on Tuesday, Yuma Sector agents at a checkpoint south of Quartzsite arrested two men for trying to smuggle 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The two suspects, U.S. citizens, were found with 30 packages of meth hidden in their car's panels and air conditioning unit.

They were arrested for narcotics smuggling.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.