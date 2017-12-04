Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 47th Avenue and Hubbell Street early Monday morning. When they arrived, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers later learned that the man got into an argument with a woman and opened fire at her when she was in a vehicle. The man then accidentally discharged a round into his leg while attempting to hang onto the vehicle as the woman drove off.

He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The relationship between the man and woman is currently unknown.

