MCSO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Phoenix

A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said deputies responded to the intersection of 39th and Southern avenues in Phoenix after a man was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies closed down Southern Avenue between 35th and 43rd avenues while they investigated. It reopened after several hours.

Southern Ave OPEN from 35th Ave to 43rd Ave due to vehicle accident #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) December 4, 2017

Southern Ave CLOSED from 35th Ave to 43rd Ave due to vehicle accident #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) December 4, 2017

