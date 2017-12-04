MCSO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Phoenix

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said deputies responded to the intersection of 39th and Southern avenues in Phoenix after a man was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies closed down Southern Avenue between 35th and 43rd avenues while they investigated. It reopened after several hours.

