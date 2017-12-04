Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

The Sicilian Butcher

15530 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite 160, Phoenix (Tatum Blvd. and Greenway Road)

(602) 775-5140

www.TheSicilianButcher.com

Dream City Church Bike build

602-867-7117

Volunteers gathering for a yearly mass bike bulding poroject. 3, 000 bikes put together which will be given to the community

J. Levine Auction & Appraisal

J. Levine's auction house talks about travel treasures. To see the full segment, click here.

15323 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Free Appraisal Day

December 20 from 10-4pm

www.jlevines.com/appraisal/

Shannon Campbell

Stylist Shannon Campbell talks about the hottest holiday fashions for all the holiday parties this season. To see the full segment, click here.

480.553.3392

Shannoncampbellstylist.com



O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

www.ohsobrewery.com

602-900-9003



Crazy Jim’s 15th Avenue 4041 N. 15th Avenue 602-264-4777 www.welovecrazyjims.com

9TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF TREES

For the ninth year in a row, the Greater Phoenix Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (GPGLCC) hosts its annual 'Festival of Trees' gala event.

This year the group is hosting the event at the Phoenix Children's Museum. The museum will also be the charity event's beneficiary.

To read the full story, click here.

Greater Phoenix Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

PhoenixGayChamber.org

480.748.6681

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2017 (6pm VIP or 7pm GA)

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

COST: $100 VIP or $75 General Admission

