SLIDESHOW: Supermoon 2017 in Arizona

SLIDESHOW: Supermoon 2017 in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.
Kid allegedly destroys $1,300 worth of Sephora makeup
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Billy Bush to Trump: Yes, you said that
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.
Graphic video of animal abuser leads to police investigation
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.
Arizona State hires Herm Edwards as new head football coach
ASU took an unconventional route in hiring their next head football coach.
Neighbors' petition could shut down family's massive Christmas light display
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.
Family, friends remember victims of unsolved 2010 murder
Friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a murder that happened seven years ago.
ASU police searching for 4 suspects after assault on student
Tempe and ASU police are searching for four suspects who they say assaulted a student and robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
A suspect stole a woman's purse and then goes to the victim's home where he stole a pickup truck in Surprise. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)
VIDEO: Vigil held for victims of a murder in 2010
It's been seven years and an murder case still hasn't been solved. A community came together to remember the victims in Phoenix. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)
VIDEO: Police looking for 4 people who attacked a student
Officers with the ASU Police Department are trying to figure out who attacked and robbed a student at a Tempe dorm. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.
VIDEO: Woman Pays It Forward to personal trainer that changed life
A Valley woman was so grateful for the personal trainer that helped changed her life that she decided to Pay It Forward. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)