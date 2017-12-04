Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Phoenix curb

A vehicle lost control and jumped a Phoenix curb, striking a man and leaving him in critical condition at a hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vehicle lost control and jumped a Phoenix curb, striking a man and leaving him in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

According to officials, a car ran into a wall and struck a 42-year-old man near 23rd and Turney avenues late Sunday night.

The 42-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Impairment does not appear a factor, officers said.

The driver of the car told officers he is not sure how he lost control of the vehicle when it went into a wall and struck the pedestrian.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.

