2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two women were driving eastbound on the Loop 202 at Gilbert Road when the right front tire of their vehicle failed causing the vehicle to lose control. DPS said the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to strike the median concrete barrier wall.

The vehicle returned to the traffic lanes on Loop 202 and then into the right landscaped shoulder. The vehicle proceeded to travel back into the traffic lanes and rolled over.

The two women were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over underneath the Gilbert Road overpass.

One of the women landed in the traffic lanes and died in the hospital. The other woman was pinned under the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

DPS said impairment has not been ruled out.

Eastbound Loop 202 was closed at Gilbert Road for several hours as DPS investigated the deadly crash.

L-202 Red Mountain Eastbound at Gilbert remains closed because of a crash. Use alternate routes like US 60 or L-202 Red Mtn freeways. Check https://t.co/JH3w60B6ht for 24/7 updates. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/oyj97TlAfY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 4, 2017

CLOSED: L-202 Red Mountain Eastbound at Gilbert is closed because of a crash. Traffic to exit at Gilbert Road. Use alternate routes like US 60 or L-202 Red Mtn freeways. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/gGGLT7sP3x — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 4, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.