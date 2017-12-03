Family, friends remember victims of unsolved 2010 murder

There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a murder that happened seven years ago that still hasn't been solved.

"It's been seven years too long. We have no answers," said Rachel Glass, the mother of Nicole Glass.

Nicole and her roommate Melissa Mason were found strangled on Dec. 3, 2010, in their home near 42nd Street and Cambridge Avenue, which is just south of Thomas. Mason was two months pregnant at the time but hadn't told her mother yet.

Police said there was no evidence that someone broke in.

"It's seven agonizing years of not knowing. Seven years of knowing that my daughter that isn't going to be with us anymore. That she's not going to family functions, that she's not going to be a part of this family right now," said Glass.

Both victims were 27 years old where they were killed. Mason's sister just turned 27.

"I dreaded turning 27. It was... not because I'm getting older but simply for the fact that - OK why I do I get live and my sister didn't get to live? I started having those thoughts of - oh my gosh, am I going to die now? Am I not going to make it past 27?" said Samantha Smith.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"I mean, the nightmare is never going to be over because the resolution to this isn't going to bring my sister back. But, at least we can get answers as to why it happened and close that chapter and move on," said Smith.

Anyone with information call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

