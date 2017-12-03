Sun Devils head to Sun Bowl, Wildcats to Foster Farms Bowl

As for the Wildcats, they will head to Santa Clara, California for the Foster Farms Bowl. (Source: Twitter)

The Sun Devils are heading to the Sun Bowl while the University of Arizona is going to northern California for the postseason.

The Sun Devils will face North Carolina State in the 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas. It will be ASU's sixth appearance in the Sun Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.

The last time ASU played NC State was in 1974, where they lost 35-14.

Tickets start at $22 and are available on the bowl's website. You can also wait until Dec. 4 and buy them through Sun Devil Athletics.

The Sun Devils are 3-1-1 in the Sun Bowl, with their last visit being in 2014, where they won in dramatic fashion over Duke 27-23.

Head coach Todd Graham was fired in late November after six seasons, but Graham and his staff will remain with the program through their bowl appearance.

The Wolfpack are making their first Sun Bowl appearance and are 16-13-1 in bowl games. N.C. State has not faced a Pac-12 team since a 17-10 loss to Arizona in the 1989 Copper Bowl.

As for the Wildcats, they will head to Santa Clara, California for the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium and battle Purdue on Dec. 27. It's Arizona's fifth bowl appearance in the last six years. The program is 3-1 in bowl games since coach Rich Rodriguez took over in 2012.

For tickets, which start at $20, head to the Ticketmaster website.

