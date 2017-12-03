Selection Sunday: Fiesta Bowl, Cactus Bowl matchups set

As for the Cactus Bowl, it will be Kansas State versus UCLA. (Source: fiestabowl.org)

It will only be the third time the two teams have played and the first since 1983. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It'll be an old fashion Big 10-Pac-12 clash for the Fiesta Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl officials chose Penn State and the University of Washington to play on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arizona time.

The Nittany Lions were a College Football Playoff contender until losing to Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive weeks midseason. The Huskies also were in the CFP picture before a surprising loss to unranked Arizona State.

Penn State is undefeated in the Fiesta Bowl with a record of 6-0. The Nittany Lions' most memorable win came when they shut out the Miami Hurricanes for the 1987 national championship.

This is Washington's first-ever Fiesta Bowl appearance. However, Washington's head coach Chris Petersen coached in one of the Fiesta Bowl's greatest games, helping Boise State beat Oklahoma 43-42 with the infamous Statue of Liberty play.

Tickets for this year's game start at $95. For more ticket information, head to the Fiesta Bowl website.

As for the Cactus Bowl, it will be Kansas State versus UCLA on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The two teams have met three times before, with the most recent meeting being in the 2015 Valero Alamo Bowl, where the Bruins won 40-35.

The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 after knocking off then-No. 10 Oklahoma State and Iowa State in its last two games.

Interim coach Jedd Fisch will lead the Bruins in the bowl, after which Chip Kelly takes over.

Tickets start at $35 and are available by visiting their website.

