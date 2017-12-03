Shed fire spreads to home in Tempe

Firefighters from Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler all responded to the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are displaced after a house fire in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said a shed caught fire near the Loop 101 and Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m. and spread to the house and up into the attic.

Crews were seen on the roof battling the fire.

The fire was eventually put out but the house is uninhabitable for now, crews said. Two people will have to stay somewhere else.

No one was hurt.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

