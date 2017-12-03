ASU PD: Man exposed himself to students at dorm in Tempe

A man exposed himself to two students at the Tooker House lobby on Saturday morning, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officers are looking for a man they said exposed himself to two students at a dorm at the Arizona State University Tempe campus on Saturday, police said.

It happened in the third-floor lobby of the Tooker House just after 10 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build, short brown hair and was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt with camo print.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ASU Police Department.

