Chef Dad’s Chocolate Squares

This recipe makes about 40 small squares. You can cut this recipe in half, but make sure you use an 8x8 pan vs. the 9x13 as recommended here.

INGREDIENTS:

1 (11.5 oz.) Bag of Milk Chocolate Chips

1 (11.5 oz.) Bag of Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 (11.5 oz.) Bag of Bittersweet Chocolate Chips

½ Cup Salted Pistachio Nuts (rough chopped)

½ Cup Macadamia (roasted/rough chopped)

1 Cup Salted Cashews (rough chopped)

2 ½ Cups Dried Fruit* (candied pineapple -cut into small pieces & dried cranberry)

Kosher or Sea Salt (approx. 1 tablespoon)

COOKING:

1) Get a 9x 13 casserole dish out then lay a large piece of aluminum foil down inside your casserole dish. Make sure it covers the bottom and sides so we can remove our chocolate from the pan after it has hardened a bit. Spray the foil generously with cooking spray and set aside. If you have the non-stick foil, you won’t need to spray it.

2) Put your chopped nuts and fruit in a large bowl, toss well then set aside. When I say, “rough chopped”, you are looking for all your pieces to be about the size of a large pea. Set the bowl aside while we melt the chocolate.

3) Use the double boiler method to melt your chocolate then remove from heat and let cool for 2-3 minutes. You can always microwave your chocolate starting at 2 minutes. Remove and stir well then go another 1 minutes at a time until completely melted.

4) Pour the chocolate over your fruit/nut mix then fold together well. Pour entire mixture into your casserole dish then spread out evenly. Leave the chocolate sitting uncovered on your counter for 15 minutes then sprinkle the top of your chocolate with the salt. Put the casserole dish in your fridge for 60 minutes. Take the dish out of the fridge then flip over onto your cutting board to remove chocolate from the dish. Remove the foil, flip back over then cut into desired size squares. Separate pieces in layers between wax paper and store in the fridge.

