Two big events scheduled in Glendale today, arrive early!

Cardinals fans attending Sunday’s home game against the Rams are encouraged to arrive at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale early to avoid traffic conflicts and roadway congestion due to holiday shoppers and a scheduled arena event.

Arena concert goers are expected to start arriving in large numbers beginning at 2:30 p.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Cardinals football]

Kickoff for Sunday’s Cardinals game against the Rams is at 2:25 p.m. Those heading to the game should be aware of the following traffic and parking details.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic news]

All Cardinals parking lots will open at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and the main stadium gates will open at 12:45 p.m.

For those arriving early, the following entertainment and hospitality options are available:

Great Lawn will open at 10:00 a.m. with entertainment on the Great Lawn Stage presented by Hyundai to begin at 11:25 a.m.

Bud Light Primetime Grill in the North carpark opens at 10:00 a.m.

Cardinals Flight Deck presented by Verizon on the plaza outside of University of Phoenix Stadium opens at 10:45 a.m.

Game Zone Pregame Party opens at 10:45 a.m. (requires additional ticket purchase)

Big Red Brew Haus presented by Four Peaks Brewing Company opens at 10:45 a.m.

For a game day parking map and additional parking information, please visit the Cardinals website.

Early reminder to #AZCardinals and #TransSiberianOrchestra fans. Both events taking place @UOPXStadium and @GilaRivArena Please arrive early and beat traffic. Come early and enjoy @Westgate_AZ @TangerOutlets Come late and expect delays — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 3, 2017

For @GilaRivArena traffic coming to #TransSiberianOrchestra Please use Glendale Avenue to lots off of 95th and 93rd Avenue. Do NOT use Maryland or Bethany Home Road. Most lots will be used by #AZCardinals traffic. pic.twitter.com/aIKp3C1Qko — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 3, 2017

The lots are open for @UOPXStadium for #AZCardinals and #LARvsAZ fans. Please get here early and follow your parking map pic.twitter.com/3NwrSvyeqR — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 3, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.