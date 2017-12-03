Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix car wash

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a fire in a car wash's drive through early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi, when firefighters arrived on scene near 32nd Street and McDowell, they found a large amount of fire from the drive through area as well as the roof of the car wash.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to access the fire near the roof and provide ventilation while crews fought the fire from below.

Subervi said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.