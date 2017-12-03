Phoenix firefighters battle blaze at large vacant home

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire at a large house early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi, the fire occurred at a 5,000 square foot house that was under construction near 17th Street and Indianola Avenue.

The home suffered substantial damage but was unoccupied. Subervi said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

