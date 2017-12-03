Man struck and killed while crossing street in Phoenix

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Seventh Avenue Saturday evening.

According to Phoenix police, the man, identified as 57-year-old Eduardo Catano, was attempting to cross the road on foot just north of the crosswalk at Broadway Road when he was struck by a car.

Police say Catano entered the roadway when the car was close enough to present a hazard. Catano was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.