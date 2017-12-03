ASU police searching for 4 suspects after assault on student

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

ASU police are searching for four suspects who they say assaulted a student and robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to ASU police, four male suspects entered the Hassayampa B wing dorm just before 1 a.m. and assaulted a male student with a small baseball bat and robbed him at gun point.

ASU PD said one suspect has been identified as Orlando Higginbottom. All four suspects are on the loose and are being sought by police.

The suspects are described as black males in their 20s ranging in height from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 2 inches. They were all wearing dark hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is urged to call ASU police at 480-965-3456.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.