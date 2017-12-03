Kiwanis Park in Tempe hosts the 9th Annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness Run

Hundreds showed up to the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Run at Kiwanis Park in Tempe Sunday morning. The ninth annual run hopes to spread a message of awareness about the disease that every year takes the lives of 14,000 women.

"Every year 22,000 woman are diagnosed with ovarian cancer but the number of women who survive is less than half," said Meredith Mitstifer, who serves on the National Board of Directors for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Mitstifer was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the age of 30 while she was pregnant with her son Ryan, who is now 15.

"I am so glad she is here with me," said Ryan Mitstifer, "I hope to let other moms out there know that they need to learn about this disease," he added.

Dr. Natalie Godbee with the National Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Phoenix says the key is early detection but that comes with a woman being in tune with her body.

"Persistent vomiting, gastrointestinal upset, and a change in bowel movements tend to be some of the symptoms," says Dr. Godbee.

The monies raised through today's run will help survivors and women who are currently going through treatment.

