Suspected drunk driver hits police vehicle in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a car rear-ended a stationary police vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, two officers were sitting in their police vehicle while they were on scene of an unrelated collision near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when a vehicle rear-ended them.

The driver of the vehicle was detained and officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was booked on a DUI charge.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

