Man found shot to death in west Phoenix

A man was found shot to death in west Phoenix Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was heard speeding away from the scene after shots were fired, police said.

An investigation is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

