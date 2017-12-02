Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision

A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.

The hit-and-run was reported around 6 p.m. near 56th and Northern avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said the victim was female. Her age is unknown.

Officers located the suspect in a nearby apartment complex, according to the Glendale Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.