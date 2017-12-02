Keep your skin glowing during winterPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
April Warnecke's new family addition
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Selection Sunday: Fiesta Bowl, Cactus Bowl matchups set
Selection Sunday: Fiesta Bowl, Cactus Bowl matchups set
It'll be an old fashion Big 10-Pac-12 clash for the Fiesta Bowl.More >
It'll be an old fashion Big 10-Pac-12 clash for the Fiesta Bowl.More >
ASU PD: Man exposed himself to students at dorm in Tempe
ASU PD: Man exposed himself to students at dorm in Tempe
It happened in the third-floor lobby of the Tooker House just after 10 a.m.More >
It happened in the third-floor lobby of the Tooker House just after 10 a.m.More >
VIDEO: 9th Annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness 5k in Tempe
VIDEO: 9th Annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness 5k in Tempe
Kiwanis Park in Tempe hosted the Ovarian Cancer Awareness 5K on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Full story: http://bit.ly/2kjwLfnMore >
Kiwanis Park in Tempe hosted the Ovarian Cancer Awareness 5K on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Full story: http://bit.ly/2kjwLfnMore >
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.More >
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIDEO: Man shot, killed in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Man shot, killed in west Phoenix
A man was found shot to death near an apartment building in west Phoenix on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police say these two men shot this woman and fled
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police say these two men shot this woman and fled
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who they say shot a woman in a Phoenix restaurant and fled the scene. Full story: http://bit.ly/2keM1KrMore >
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who they say shot a woman in a Phoenix restaurant and fled the scene. Full story: http://bit.ly/2keM1KrMore >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Police said a suspect was arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Glendale on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >