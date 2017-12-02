Keep your skin glowing during winter

Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.

Colder weather can bring out uncomfortable dryness for the skin on our face, hands and feet. That tight, dry cracking isn’t pleasant to look at either.

So what is one to do to fix that flaky skin?

Here are some things to do to keep your skin glowing during the winter:

1. Moisturize more. Look for skincare with essential oils like avocado, shea and almond.

2. Exfoliate. Many brands of skincare have mild daily products you can use. An easy homemade recipe is honey with a little bit of sugar. I like to use my leftover coffee grounds mixed in with body wash. You can find plenty of other home recipes online.

3. Hydrate. Drink more water. Making sure your body has enough water not only helps your skin but your overall health as well.

4. Turn down the heat in the shower/bath. Water too hot will strip the skin of essential oils and moisture. Although it might feel good, it won’t help your dry skin.

5. Humidify. Heat dries out the air, which in turn dries out your skin. Hooking up a humidifier especially in your bedroom, helps put moisture back into the air.

And the best advice, check with your doctor or specialist if your skin is bothering you that much.

