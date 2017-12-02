PD: 11-year-old girl injured during shooting in Glendale

An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. near 59th and Missouri avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said gunshots were fired from two vehicles when the 11-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet as she was walking on the sidewalk.

The girl was not transported to a hospital.

The southbound lanes of 59th Avenue are closed from Montebello to Missouri Avenue. The northbound lanes are open.

No additional information was immediately available.

