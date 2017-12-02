Phoenix hikers caught off guard by record heat

The Valley experienced record-breaking heat Saturday as many hikers enjoyed their weekends on the trails.

Some hikers at Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail said they ran out of water during their trek or had to ration to help others. Park rangers could be seen passing out bottles of water at the trailhead.

Signs at Phoenix trailheads warn of extreme heat through October, but City officials stressed that hikers need to think about their safety year-round.

The City points to its "Take a Hike, Do it right" campaign encouraging people to hydrate, dress appropriately and know their limits.

