Festival of Trees Gala benefits the Phoenix Children's Museum

For the ninth year in a row, the Greater Phoenix Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (GPGLCC) hosts its annual 'Festival of Trees' gala event.

This year the group is hosting the event at the Phoenix Children's Museum. The museum will also be the charity event's beneficiary.

Fifteen fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and menorahs will all be auctioned off with the hope of raising thousands of dollars for the museum.

Fred Delgado, chair of the board of directors of GPGLCC said, "All of these trees have been designed by local designers. They will be auctioned tonight and they will be delivered on Monday exactly as you see it at the event and how it is decorated behind me."

John Nomhoff, the Children's Museum art director, says the funds generated through Saturday night's event is a huge benefit, given that every new exhibit costs at least $500,000.

"Giving kids who would otherwise not have the opportunity of attending our museum is huge," Nomhoff said.

One of the trees debuting tonight is one that includes a grand prize of a seven-day trip to Paris for two.

"That tree has only 100 tickets sold and each ticket is $100 so one lucky winner will leave tonight with a full trip to Paris," adds Delgado.

Each tree is unique in its decoration and color scheme. The gala event is Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m.

"We have a bubble gum tree, and a chandelier tree, they all have a purpose and a history behind them," Delgado said.

