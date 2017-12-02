US prosecutors establish Arizona unit to target opioid abuse

Federal prosecutors in Arizona are establishing a new task force to combat opioid abuse.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the task force will include federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officers and prosecutors and be managed by Raymond Woo, chief of the office's criminal division.

The office says targets include smuggling rings, physicians who unlawfully or divert opioids and traffickers responsible for opioid overdose deaths.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Opioid crisis in Arizona]

Woo has already established teams of experienced prosecutors to assist law enforcement officers, especially those in smaller agencies.

The office says creation of the task force is a response to President Donald Trump's designation of opioid abuse as a national health emergency and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' directive making opioid abuse a top priority for the Department of Justice.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.