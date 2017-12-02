‘Zip Code Project’ aims to reconnect the ‘disconnected youth’ of Arizona

‘Zip Code Project’ aims to reconnect the ‘disconnected youth’ of ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Kid allegedly destroys $1,300 worth of Sephora makeup
Kid allegedly destroys $1,300 worth of Sephora makeup
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Neighbors' petition could shut down family's massive Christmas light display
Neighbors' petition could shut down family's massive Christmas light display
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
How to access Netflix's secret categories
How to access Netflix's secret categories
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
$400 million casino breaks ground in Glendale
$400 million casino breaks ground in Glendale
More than eight years after the project was first announced, the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) broke ground today on the permanent, full-scale home for its Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.More >
More than eight years after the project was first announced, the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) broke ground today on the permanent, full-scale home for its Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.More >
Woman shot in restroom of Phoenix restaurant, police searching for suspects
Woman shot in restroom of Phoenix restaurant, police searching for suspects
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who shot a woman while she was in the restroom of a Phoenix restaurant back in April.More >
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who shot a woman while she was in the restroom of a Phoenix restaurant back in April.More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix
A man was found shot to death in west Phoenix Saturday night, police said.More >
A man was found shot to death in west Phoenix Saturday night, police said.More >
Graphic video of animal abuser leads to police investigation
Graphic video of animal abuser leads to police investigation
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.More >
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.More >
ASU police searching for 4 suspects after assault on student
ASU police searching for 4 suspects after assault on student
Tempe and ASU police are searching for four suspects who they say assaulted a student and robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday morning.More >
Tempe and ASU police are searching for four suspects who they say assaulted a student and robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday morning.More >
PD: 11-year-old girl injured during shooting in Glendale
PD: 11-year-old girl injured during shooting in Glendale
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.More >
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
Family, friends remember victims of unsolved 2010 murder
Family, friends remember victims of unsolved 2010 murder
Friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a murder that happened seven years ago.More >
Friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a murder that happened seven years ago.More >
Selection Sunday: Fiesta Bowl, Cactus Bowl matchups set
Selection Sunday: Fiesta Bowl, Cactus Bowl matchups set
It'll be an old fashion Big 10-Pac-12 clash for the Fiesta Bowl.More >
It'll be an old fashion Big 10-Pac-12 clash for the Fiesta Bowl.More >
ASU PD: Man exposed himself to students at dorm in Tempe
ASU PD: Man exposed himself to students at dorm in Tempe
It happened in the third-floor lobby of the Tooker House just after 10 a.m.More >
It happened in the third-floor lobby of the Tooker House just after 10 a.m.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.More >
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIDEO: Man shot, killed in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Man shot, killed in west Phoenix
A man was found shot to death near an apartment building in west Phoenix on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police say these two men shot this woman and fled
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police say these two men shot this woman and fled
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who they say shot a woman in a Phoenix restaurant and fled the scene. Full story: http://bit.ly/2keM1KrMore >
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who they say shot a woman in a Phoenix restaurant and fled the scene. Full story: http://bit.ly/2keM1KrMore >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Police said a suspect was arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Glendale on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >