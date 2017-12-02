Volunteers help build a new playground in west Phoenix

Over 250 volunteers helped build a new playground for the children of west Phoenix at the Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street Saturday morning.

"We are so excited to see this dream come true," said Sandra Gonzalez, the Center's director.

Chicanos Por La Causa received a grant from the Kaboom organization and The Smile Foundation for the playground to be built.

"The goal of Kaboom is to put in a park within walking distance to every child in America," said Grace Moore from the Kaboom organization.

The non-profit will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 14.

