Bodies of children killed in house fire return to Arizona

The bodies of four children have been brought back to Arizona after they perished in a deadly fire in Illinois that also killed their father and stepmother.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the remains of Ethan Shaw, LeAnne Shaw, Hailey Shaw and Dylan Shaw were brought back to Maricopa this week where their mother Veronica Masterson lives.

The children were between 11 and 17 years old.

The Shaw siblings were killed in a deadly northern Illinois house fire.

Autopsies conducted Tuesday determined that the siblings, their father Timothy Shaw and their step-mother Melissa Shaw all died from smoke inhalation.

A funeral for the siblings will be held on Saturday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.