Arizona justice: 'Me too' on facing sexual misconduct

The sole woman on the Arizona Supreme Court says she's among the many women who have faced sexual misconduct.

Justice Ann Scott Timmer says she had to talk firmly to a fellow passenger who ran his hand up her thigh on a recent flight.

Timmer told the Arizona Capitol Times that she had closed her eyes to rest when the man next to her elbowed her in the ribs.

Timmer said she questioned him about why he'd done that and then said it was inappropriate when he stroked her thigh.

Timmer says she "really just talked to him liked a kid," telling him to face forward, lean his head back and close his eyes.

Timmer says the man "wouldn't have done that to a guy" and may have been high.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.