Woman shot in restroom of Phoenix restaurant, police searching for suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who they say left the scene of a shooting in this vehicle. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix police are searching for these two suspects who they say shot a woman in a restroom on April 16. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who shot a woman while she was in the restroom of a Phoenix restaurant back in April.

According to Phoenix PD, on April 16, two men walked into the men's room of Marisco's El Kora Restaurant near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say a short time after they entered the restroom, a shot was fired through the wall separating the men's and women's restroom.

A 39-year-old woman was in the women's restroom at the time and was struck by the bullet. The victim left the restroom and collapsed in the hallway.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects leaving the restroom, seeing the victim's injuries and stepping over her to flee the restaurant.

They left in a black four door sedan. The suspects are described as Hispanic males between 20 and 30 years old. One suspect has a heavy build and full beard, he was wearing a grey shirt, black pants, a red hat and red shoes.

The other suspect is described as having a thin build and was wearing a checkered shirt and black pants.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information on this case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

