Near-record temperatures kick off December

Record high temperatures are in the forecast for the valley Saturday before cooler weather moves in next week.

The forecast high for Phoenix is 81 degrees. The current record for this date is 81 set in 1940. The normal high for this time of year is about 68.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy across metro Phoenix Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks out a Baja and across southern Arizona towards the east, pulling that subtropical moisture that brought the clouds over the past several days along with it.

For Sunday, look for partly sunny to mostly sunny skies before another low pressure system tracks from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin Monday and Tuesday. This system will generally stay to the north of Arizona, so rain chances are at virtually zero.

Ahead of its associated cold front, gusty northerly winds will kick up late Monday and into Tuesday, especially across the high country. Behind the front, a very dry and much cooler air mass will filter into the state dropping daytime highs and overnight lows starting Tuesday.

High pressure looks to build back into the region from the west for the remainder of the week, keeping conditions pretty dry around Arizona.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 79 Sunday with partly cloudy skies, 72 Monday with partly cloudy skies, 70 Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and breezy wins, in the mid-70s for the remainder of the week with generally sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip to the 40s next week.

Sunrise Saturday is at 7:15 AM, and the Sunset is at 5:20 PM.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.