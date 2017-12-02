Near-record temperatures kick off December

Near-record temperatures kick off DecemberPosted: Updated:
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
$400 million casino breaks ground in Glendale
More than eight years after the project was first announced, the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) broke ground today on the permanent, full-scale home for its Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.More >
Photos: Woman has 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Loud booms heard across southern Arizona may be from Luke AFB
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.More >
Phoenix PD: Man playing with gun shoots, kills teen
A man was arrested after he shot and killed another man at a residence Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Phoenix PD: Husband & wife arrested for making bestiality video
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.More >
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIDEO: Teen charged in friend's death
A Valley family is mourning the loss of a teenage boy and the initial confusion over how he died has his parents outraged. Police first told us he shot himself, now they say a friend playing with a gun pulled the trigger. (December 1, 2017)More >
Parents hope to end 'bullycide' after losing daughter
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.More >
VIDEO: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 1, 2017)More >