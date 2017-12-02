United Airlines takes 120 kids on magical flight to 'North Pole'

A group of special Valley kids got a first-class ride to the North Pole Friday!

It's all part of United Airlines' Fantasy Flight program.

We were there as 120 underprivileged kids and children of deployed parents arrived at Sky Harbor Airport.

The kiddos, many of them kindergartners and first-graders, boarded a holiday-themed North Pole-bound plane for a brief, 30-minute ride.

The flight landed at a nearby hangar that had been magically transformed into the "North Pole."

The North Pole experience included festive activities, games, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.

Each child left with presents donated and purchased by United employees. The kids even got a new pair of Nike shoes!

