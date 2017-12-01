E-sports tournament aims to connect students

The virtual world is stepping out into the real world, thanks to students at Ottawa University, a nonprofit Christian college in Surprise.

Emery Johnson has always wanted to host a video game tournament and pitched the idea to David Barnes, the dean of student affairs.

Barnes was impressed and mentored Johnson throughout the planning process.

“They’re learning leadership skills and real-world experiences,” said Johnson.

Johnson loves video games and thought it would be a great way for students to meet other students while playing Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Mario Kart, or FIFA.

The tournament aims to connect students, but is free and open to the public.

People are welcome to sign up at the door. The event is Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa University is located at 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise.

