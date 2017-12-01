Smoldering mulch fire may be cause of smell across Phoenix

The source of a foul smell from the fast west Valley to downtown Phoenix may be due to an ongoing mulch fire burning near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department says the fire broke out at the Gro-Well facility on Nov. 18.

Inspectors have been looking into the issue and are refusing to comment on the active case. We’re told the company may face a violation.

Aerial views show some smoldering activity at the site. A worker at the Gro-Well facility said Friday night the fire is out.

Inspectors say with a problem like this, they would typically require the issue be fixed within 24 hours, but avoided getting specific about this particular mulch fire.

“There are some challenges with that as far as how that gets to be put out,” says Bryan Mandalfino with Maricopa County Air Quality.

“There is some stuff that [county] air quality can't necessarily control but [smoke] is an emission that we're ultimately concerned about.”

Making matters worse is the high pollution advisory in effect for Maricopa County through Friday. Thick stagnant air is looming over the Valley because there isn’t any wind to blow away the dust.

