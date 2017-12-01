Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress

Jovanna and Francisco. Courtesy: Andrea Bernardo Jovanna and Francisco. Courtesy: Andrea Bernardo
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.

"It's not that the doctors were wrong, it's just Jovanna's strong and proved them wrong," said Francisco Calzadillas about his wife.  "She's starting to talk a little bit and say words and she’ll reach out for your hand and she’ll even kiss when I ask for a kiss so we have something to work with."

[RELATED: Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting]

Jovanna was shot when they were at the country concert near Mandalay Bay. Calzadillas tells us a bullet traveled through her brain. Doctors started talking to him about donating Jovanna’s organs.

"It’s tough to see your loved one laying there and there's nothing you can do," he said, "It's up to her and she's strong but it hurts that we’re so helpless."

"A few weeks after the shooting, Jovanna was flown to a neurological rehab facility.  She had been in a coma, but then last month, she started opening her eyes. And on Thanksgiving, she laughed," said Calzadillas.

"Everyday she starts doing something different," he said. "A week ago she wouldn’t talk, now she's laughing."

Francisco said their kids, 11 and 3 years old, are her motivation. He added that every night he prays for those who lost family members or friends in that massacre.

As much pain as they've been through, he knows those people would give anything see their loved one laugh again.

If you would like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe page. 

There is also a silent auction Saturday. For more information, click here.

